Why you should close your bedroom door when you go to sleep

A housefire in Winston-Salem is a good reminder of why closing a bedroom door can be a lifesaver.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Look on social media posts of local fire departments, and it seems they are at a house fire almost every day.

Just recently, Winston-Salem Fire Department posted about a house fire they worked on. Flames were coming out of the roof.

It's scary to think this could be your neighborhood or your house even.

While you're watching the video, you can help but think about what is left of this house. WSFD posted the aftermath too. Most of the house is charred, melted, you can't tell what room you’re looking at, but then you see a bedroom, fully intact.

How did that happen? The door was shut to the bedroom. Really.

The WSFD posted a video showing how a room in a house on fire can be 100 degrees and intact, while the rest of the house burning is at 1,000 degrees. The 900-degree difference is lifesaving. It ends with a close before you doze.



The big takeaway is to sleep with your bedroom doors closed. It protects you from the fire and the smoke and gives you extra time to get out.



COOKING FIRES & HOME SAFETY

A cooking fire happened at another house in Winston-Salem last week and the fire department posted about it. The cast-iron skillet was on the stove, whatever was in there caught fire. The flames melted the microwave above, but almost everything else is fine. So, what stopped the fire?

In the pictures posted, look up above the pot and you’ll see a round metal thing. It's called the Stovetop Fire Stop and it's designed to put out a cooking fire.

Check out how it works. The small canister has a magnet that attaches to your stove hood. If a pan on the stove has an open flame, it will spark the firestop to release the suppressant inside the canister...taking the fire out.