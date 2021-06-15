Have you thought about doing this? Ways to make your family vacation safer.

At the start of each day, take a picture. This way if a loved one gets separated or lost from the group, you can easily show people who you are looking for.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Family vacation time, whether in the mountains, amusement parks, or at the beach. It's all good until one of the kids wanders off and you can't find them.



At the start of each day, take a family pic so in case a loved one gets separated, you can remember what they are wearing and you can show others what your loved one looks like that day.



This recommendation came out after Memorial Day weekend at Myrtle Beach. That weekend, 19 kids got separated from their parents. You can just imagine the stress for kids, parents, and the police.



“What everyone needs to know is have a plan when you get down here that means finding a place to meet in case you're separated,” said the officer on the scene. A grouping of flags, an ice cream stand, the Ferris Wheel, any of those things can be the meeting place.

This next recommendation is for the beach or pool. You know you need to watch when loved ones are in the water, but you get to talking, you look down for a snack, and the next thing you know it’s been 30 seconds!



Beach patrol officers say you need to designate a water watcher, anytime children are in the water, make sure someone out of your group is their only job is to watch those children in the water.