Why your vote isn't showing up as being counted for the 2020 election

If you voted on Election Day, the NC State Board of Elections says it could take a week or more for the information to be uploaded. How you can check.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did your vote count? Was it accepted? The good news is, there is a simple way to find out. The bad news, depending on how you voted, it could take a week or more to find out.

A lot of you are getting frustrated with the process or wondering why your ballot is labeled absentee when you voted during early voting.

EARLY & ABSENTEE VOTERS:

If you voted by mail or early voting, it is considered absentee because you're absent from the polls on Election Day. Follow the prompts below.

Start on The North Carolina State Board of Elections Page--> Click the

Registering --> Find the Checking your Registration box and click --> Use the Voter Search Tool--> Fill in your information --> Click your name when it pops up on the next screen--> Look in the bottom left for ABSENTEE BALLOT -->You’ll see the day you voted if it was valid and accepted

ELECTION DAY VOTERS:

If you voted on Election Day, here are your prompts to follow.

Start on The North Carolina State Board of Elections Page--> Click the

Registering --> Find the Checking your Registration box and click --> Use the Voter Search Tool--> Fill in your information --> Click your name when it pops up on the next screen--> Select VOTER HISTORY--> You’ll see the past elections and 2020 will be right at the top





THE TIMELINE:

“If you are looking for voter history and you voted on Election Day, It will not show up and be uploaded until the Canvass is done and we've finished and everything is uploaded,” said Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County Board of Elections Director.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections confirms, “This may take a couple of weeks or longer after the election”.