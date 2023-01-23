Tax Season: How to file for free, get in contact with the IRS & chances of a smaller refund

The IRS is now accepting returns. Tax laws changed since you filed last & that could make your refund smaller.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's officially tax season, as the IRS begins accepting tax returns on January 23, 2023. There are three things you need to know about this tax season the best way to get in touch with the IRS, how to file for free, and why your refund may be way less than last year.

#1 CONTACTING THE IRS

On the IRS website, it says:

The IRS has taken additional steps for 2023 to improve service for taxpayers. The IRS has hired more than 5,000 new telephone assistors and added more in-person staff to help support taxpayers….



…We expect people to experience improvements this tax season.



That said, the IRS wants you to go online first if you have questions. The agency has a list of frequently asked questions for you to click on to get your answer. But if you do have to call, there are numbers for individuals, tax preparers, etc.

Individuals

800-829-1040

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time

Businesses

800-829-4933

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time

Non-profit taxes

877-829-5500

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time

Estate and gift taxes (Form 706/709)

866-699-4083

8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Excise taxes

866-699-4096

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time

Overseas callers

Use our International Services page.

Callers who are hearing impaired

TTY/TDD 800-829-4059



The highest call days? Monday and Tuesday, so avoid those.



#2 FILE YOUR TAXES FOR FREE



The IRS offers free e-filing, using brand name software.

If you made $73,000 or less, you can file for free and pick the company you want to use.



#3 YOUR REFUND

You can check the status of your refund 24 hours after you e-file. checking your refund status is free and is done right on the IRS website. It's Where's My Refund.