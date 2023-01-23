Tax Season: How to file for free, get in contact with the IRS & chances of a smaller refund

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's officially tax season, as the IRS begins accepting tax returns on January 23, 2023. There are three things you need to know about this tax season the best way to get in touch with the IRS, how to file for free, and why your refund may be way less than last year.
#1 CONTACTING THE IRS
On the IRS website, it says:
The IRS has taken additional steps for 2023 to improve service for taxpayers. The IRS has hired more than 5,000 new telephone assistors and added more in-person staff to help support taxpayers….
…We expect people to experience improvements this tax season.
That said, the IRS wants you to go online first if you have questions. The agency has a list of frequently asked questions for you to click on to get your answer. But if you do have to call, there are numbers for individuals, tax preparers, etc.
Individuals
800-829-1040
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time
Businesses
800-829-4933
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time
Non-profit taxes
877-829-5500
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time
Estate and gift taxes (Form 706/709)
866-699-4083
8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern time
Excise taxes
866-699-4096
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time
Overseas callers
Use our International Services page.
Callers who are hearing impaired
TTY/TDD 800-829-4059
The highest call days? Monday and Tuesday, so avoid those.
#2 FILE YOUR TAXES FOR FREE
The IRS offers free e-filing, using brand name software.
If you made $73,000 or less, you can file for free and pick the company you want to use.
#3 YOUR REFUND
You can check the status of your refund 24 hours after you e-file. checking your refund status is free and is done right on the IRS website. It's Where's My Refund.
Your refund may be a little smaller this year. The child tax credit is only $2,000 per child this year versus $3,000 to $3,600 per child.
The child and dependent care credit only allow up to 30% to be claimed this year versus 50% in years past.
The $300 in charitable giving each taxpayer could write off on top of the standard deduction last year doesn't exist this year.