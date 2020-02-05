WILKESBORO, N.C. — A Wilkesboro Jewelry store owner decided it was time to re-open his doors for business despite the Executive Order not being lifted until next Friday. Brand Jewelry opened of today at 9:30am but did limit the number of customers inside the store at any one time.

The owner telling News 2 he has been shut down for seven weeks and he has had enough. All of the employees were wearing masks as were many customers we saw go inside.

News 2 reached out to the Wilkesboro Police Department and the Town Manager to see how it would handle the situation, “We are not going to have a heavy-handed approach to this, if you call that compassion than I guess it is,” said Police Chief Craig Garris.

Town Manager Ken Noland told us if the owner is violating the Executive Order the city would go shut him down. What is unclear however is if the store is violating the order? There seems to be some ambiguity in the Executive Order, “The town of Wilkesboro at this point is going to allow the business to remain open, on Monday I will be reaching out to the Governor’s Office for better clarification,” said Noland.

The Fire Inspector is scheduled to go by the jewelry store to insure it is following social distancing guidelines, but it will be allowed to remain open at least through Sunday.

The other question will be what other businesses could open if the town allows the jewelry store to stay open? News 2 will continue to follow the story and bring you any updates.