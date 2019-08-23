If you've ever had a gut-wrenching feeling -- there's a reason for that.

Your stomach is tied to your emotions. Bacteria swirls around and makes you feel yucky.

Consumer Reports took a look at several studies that link your stomach, your emotions and what you eat. An analysis of 16 studies that included almost 46,000 people found that adults who followed healthy diets were less likely to have depression symptoms.

And another study found that people with depression who followed healthy diets saw their symptoms decrease. The bacteria in your stomach can release different hormones depending on your food.

What you want to do is limit ultra processed foods. Soft drinks, instant soups, chicken nuggets, fast food.



They tend to be lower in things like omega 3 fatty acids and b vitamins that play a role in brain health. Focus on fresh and unpackaged foods, whole grains, dark leafy greens, fatty fishes like salmon. Don't try to make all the changes in one evening. Like swap the sugary desert out for some dark chocolate and fruit.

And take your time eating. Studies show making sure you sit down, avoid the TV and take your time eating can all help lower rates of depression.

