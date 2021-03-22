Will getting the COVID vaccine impact your insurance benefits?

A viewer wanted to know if his life insurance benefits would be affected if he got a vaccine that was only Emergency Approved by the FDA.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It seems every day we learn something new about COVID and the vaccine. One new tidbit of information brings a million more questions.

2WTK viewer Steven writes:

None of the COVID vaccines are actually FDA fully approved. They are just approved for emergency use. So, isn't it true that if there are side effects that show up short-term or even several years from now that cause death - your life insurance company can deny paying because you took a non-FDA-approved drug?

Let's take a look at what the FDA’s website says:

The EUA process is different than FDA approval, clearance,

or licensing because the EUA standard may permit authorization based on significantly less data than would be required for approval, clearance, or licensed by the FDA. This enables the FDA to authorize the emergency use of medical products that meet the criteria within weeks rather than months to years.

So, does emergency use approval matter on your life insurance?

Christopher Cook of Alliance Insurance told 2WTK, “Your life insurance company will not deny paying a claim because you took a vaccine and had an adverse side effect. No more than they would deny a claim because of an allergic reaction to a medication. Or if you overdosed on an OTC medication, a narcotic, or alcohol.”