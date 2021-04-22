It's no yolk, these gourmet deviled eggs could be the new 'it' food

A few years ago, you hardly heard of Brussels Sprouts now they're common on the menu. Deviled eggs shipped to your door could be next.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It seems there’s always a new “it” food. From cupcakes to brussels sprouts to cake pops. What could be next? A southern staple…deviled eggs.

A lot of folks like deviled eggs, but don't want to do the work to the devil it and that's where The Deviled Egg Co found their niche with specialty gourmet eggs including Siracha bacon, BBQ pulled pork, even Buffalo blue cheese.

"We're literally the only company in the United States that sells solely deviled eggs, especially gourmet deviled eggs. What's so amazing about the product in my perspective is that you know I am gluten-free. It's something that tastes good and looks good, it's gluten-free, keto-friendly. We have dairy-free, soy, and vegetarian options," said Raechel Van Buskirk, CEO of The Deviled Egg Co.