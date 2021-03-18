Will NC move Tax Day too?

As of right now, your taxes for NC are still due April 15. It actually takes a law change to change the date.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You have a little more time to do your taxes, the IRS extended the tax filing date to May 17, 2021. As soon as the change was made 2WTK started getting questions.

Are filing and payment dates the same?

This tweet from a viewer asked: Filing date changed. Did they change the payment date? In years past they changed the filing date but if you owed you would be subject to a penalty if payment after April 15.

“The date to be prepared to pay your taxes and file your paperwork is May 17th. If you file an extension it will take you to July 15th, but your payment still needs to be made by May, “ said Kevin Robinson of Robinson Tax & Accounting Services.

Keep this in mind, the federal Tax Day changed to May 17, but the state Tax Day is still April 15 for now.



The North Carolina Department of Revenue is aware of the IRS's announcement to extend the individual income filing and payment deadline for the 2020 individual income tax return to May 17, 2021.

We are working on a fix for the North Carolina April 15 deadline, which is set by state law, and will make an announcement of any changes as soon as possible.

Already filed? Here's how to check on your refund.

If you already filed, the easiest way to check on where the IRS is with your refund is to use the IRS2GO app or go online at ‘Where’s My Refund’.

There are three options:

Received-- The IRS now has your tax return and is working to process it.



Approved --The IRS has processed your return and confirms the amount you're owed.



Sent-- your refund is now on its way to you-- whether that's direct deposit or mailed.



And if you're thinking about calling the IRS, don't. On the website, the IRS says: Calling the IRS won't expedite a tax refund. The information available on where's my refund? Is the same information available to IRS telephone assistors.

