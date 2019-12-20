GREENSBORO, N.C. — As if we need another example of misleading stuff on the internet: Will and Jaden Smith are not dead.

2 Wants To Know found the Facebook hoax making the rounds again. This one seems like it could be legit because there's a picture of a news anchor talking with a CNN logo on it.

But it's fake! We wanted to highlight this because we got a panicked call from a viewer. She said she saw this on facebook and had to know if it was true right then. She was getting on a cruise ship where there'd be no wifi, and she said it would bug her the whole trip if she didn't know for sure.

This is not the first celebrity to be killed off by internet pranksters. Poor Betty White seems to die every week on Facebook. It might look like not a big deal, but these posts can have a sinister purpose.

Snopes.com looking into what happens when you click on the post. You're taken to a site which tries to get you to buy fake beauty and health products and even some stuff we can't talk about on tv.

And other tech experts have found clicking on posts like this could help hackers install a virus or spywear onto your phone or computer.

So the bottom line is always google the celebrity's name to see if it's true instead of clicking on any dead celb post you might see from Facebook.