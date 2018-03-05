ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. - Cocaine, crystal meth and weed are all drugs seized right here in Alamance County. Sheriff Terry Johnson says Mexican cartels are to blame.

"Just like our opioid epidemic right now. That's where the heroin is coming from," he said. "Right across the border."

A problem so bad, Sheriff Johnson went to Texas to see how the drug traffickers are crossing over.

"We got down and I had the biggest shock of my life," he said. "Everybody thinks the Rio Grande is a big river on the border, but it's probably 25 feet wide with no water. Anybody can bring anything into the united states."

So does he think a border wall would help?

"A wall would certainly help. But it's certainly not going to stop the problem," he said.

First, he says criminals could tunnel under the wall if it doesn't go deep enough into the ground. Tunnels that border agents say have already been in the works for a long time.

"Some of these tunnels are about a million dollars to construct," border patrol agent James Nielsen said. "There's a lot of money involved here. So the threat''s always existing."

Plus drug runners could always climb over the wall. An act made easier when the cartels get a heads up if security is headed their way.

"We were told that the whole us side of the border belongs to the cartels because of how much money they give the citizens down there. And we experienced that," Johnson said. "They've got eyes all along the border. When the border patrol comes, you can bet phone calls are being made."

And even more bold, smugglers cross right through the border check points. According to a Drug Enforcement Agency study the "bulk of drugs" are driven over "typically secreted in hidden compartments." Custom agents encounter this stuff every day.

And if smugglers can't get here by land, they'll go another way.

"Now they are concentrating on trying to take the ports over the different cartels because they know that it's going to affect their ability if a wall is built," Johnson said.

In fact, the Coast Guard has started catching homemade submarines, one of which investigators said was carrying more than $180 million of cocaine.

So what could help?

"We should cut off any funding to the Mexican government until they help us take care of the problem down there," Johnson said.

Here at home your help is needed too.

"We need participation from every citizen in this county state and nation," he said. "When they see somebody dealing drugs, they don't have to give their name. just call and give us the information."

And for now, his department will keep watching the roadways trying to stop what they can. Knowing that drugs smuggled from Mexico is not a passing problem.

