Computers, tablets, smartphones... kids today have access to all sorts of technology and they're using them younger and younger.

But studies show too much screen time can lead to lower test scores - and can hurt development of memory and language. So some parents are reversing the trend by pledging to wait to give their child a smartphone. It's called the Wait Until 8th Pledge.

By taking the pledge, parents commit to wait until their child is in the 8th grade to give them a smartphone.

Mother of 3 Brooke Shannon started the pledge after seeing the effect phones had on her kids' friends. She said, "I saw all these kids were flooding out at the end of the school day and all their heads were down and they were completely oblivious to the world around them."

Shannon says more than 20,000 people have signed the online pledge online over the past 2 years.

The pledge only covers smartphones - and encourages parents to instead buy older model flip phones in case of emergency. Most carriers offer a plan without data.

If you want to take the pledge, click here.