Will your ballot count if you skip a race you don't want to vote for?

Yes, you can skip a race on your ballot. But experts say you shouldn't, here's why...

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Everyone wants their vote 2 be counted. Which is why our WFMY News 2 elections team is answering your questions. Viewer Lee writes:



If there is a race on the ballot where you do not like either candidate, can you just skip over that race?

Dr. Denise Nation of Winston-Salem State University will be joining us on election night. Here is what she says about skipping a race on your ballot.

“Your ballot will still be valid if you leave blanks on it. I would really encourage voters not to leave blanks on their ballots because one of the things that could happen is you ultimately may give somebody a chance to win that race because you didn't vote for anyone,” said Nation.

The next question from Sheari.



Where can we find the 'honest' information on each candidate?



There's a lot of candidates out there. You're not going to hear about every single candidate for every single race---- every day---on any 30-minute news program. Dr. Nation suggested three websites:

Politics1 was launched in 1997. It is a non-partisan public service



BallotReady is an interactive site that allows you to put in your address or zip code to find all the candidates on your ballot



NC Voter Guide has been around since 2002. It is a public service provided by common cause North Carolina. It is a Raleigh-based nonpartisan and nonprofit group

