Can you inherit debt? What is a Power of Attorney? Get your questions answered.

You might think you don't need a will and that the court will just give everything you own to your spouse or kids. But that's not the case.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Can you inherit your parents' debt?

Won't my kids or spouse just get everything I have?

If I asked a couple to be my kids' Godparents, isn't that enough?

Financial Power Of Attorney.

The financial power of attorney is the first thing to consider. This gives someone the ability to make financial decisions on your behalf. They can go into effect whenever you decide. However, most people design them to go into effect once the principal or the person who’s giving the authority dies or otherwise can no longer make decisions for themselves.

Let’s say you get sick and fall into a coma, you don’t just need someone to be able to make financial decisions but medical ones too.

Health Care Power of Attorney will allow someone to make medical decisions on your behalf. A living will is a bit of a more direct route. It can record your wishes about healthcare decisions. The living will goes straight to doctors and medical professionals.

WILLS

As you know, a will can also layout your decisions for what will happen with your assets once you pass away. However, your property will remain in your name until that happens. A living trust puts the property in a designated person’s name while you’re alive. It may distribute the property more efficiently.