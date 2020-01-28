On a day with full sun, you can't help but smile. It’s a natural mood lifter. But when the clouds come back, it’s a natural mood killer.

The lack of sunshine can lead to "seasonal depression". Ten million Americans deal with some form of seasonal affective disorder or SAD.

It's especially prevalent in the winter.

Some of the symptoms include:

Being tired

Sad

Losing interest in activities you used to enjoy

What do you do about it? Laugh-- get out with friends. Watch your favorite TV show, sing with the music on your playlist and work out. But when that isn't enough...

"If your appetite decreases if your sleep is really disrupted if you're not able to function or go to work that's a good time to schedule an appointment with a therapist,” says Dr. Erin Leonard.

Light therapy is one of the go-to treatments as well. A regular lamp won’t do it. A special lamp or lightbox delivers 20-times the brightness of regular indoor lighting.

The National Institute for Mental Health says you need to soak up the artificial rays for 20 to 60 minutes to help ease symptoms. You'll need to look for a lamp with 10,000 LUX. Health.com made a list of the of 7 rated lamps for you to look at and they’re all available online.