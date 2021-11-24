Winter in the Triad: 2 Wants to Know talks all things winter weather

WFMY News 2’s weather team answers your winter questions.

The WFMY News 2 Weather Team gave their winter weather forecast on Tuesday night.

Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley and Meteorologist Monique Robinson joined 2 Wants to Know to answer all you're winter weather questions. Here are the highlights:

What is 'La Nina' and how does it impact Triad weather?

Meteorologist Monique Robinson says La Nina is a large weather pattern that affects the central-eastern Pacific. She says there are very cool waters during that period, and while it may be far away from us in the Triad, the jet stream winds affect what weather patterns we get to see. When we have La Nina, North Carolina typically has a less active, less stormy winter.

Has it really been over 1,000 days since the Triad's last snowfall of 2"+?

Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley says it's been 1,080 days since the Triad has had more than two inches of snow. The last time there was a substantial fall of snow was 12 to 15 inches in 2018.

What is a bomb cyclone?

Meteorologist Monique Robinson says a 'cyclone' is another way of saying 'area of low pressure.' She says 'bomb' means that it intensifies very quickly. So, a 'bomb cyclone' gets very low in a very short period of time. Since the Triad isn't expecting a very active weather season this winter, Monique says bomb cyclones shouldn't be much of a concern.

Are our milder winters a result of climate change?

Chief Meteorologist Tim Buckley says since the 1970s, we've had substantial warming of about four degrees of our winter temperatures. Over that same time period, Tim says our snow trend is not downward as much. He says it is down a little bit, but we're still getting big snows from time to time, even in warmer winters.

What is the difference between freezing rain, sleet and snow?