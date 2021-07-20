THANK YOU! Together we raised more than 50,000 meals for Second Harvest Food Bank

At last total, more than 57,000 meals had been donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WOW! A huge 'thank you' to all the folks who donated in-person and online with food or money to Tanya's 2 Wishes Event. With it being a milestone birthday of 50, Tanya had 2 wishes:

1- Raise enough for 50,000 meals

2- Spread Joy

Folks started showing up at 6 am to bring their donations. One box after another was filled, money donations were handed over, folks gave online, and then at 5:43 pm, Tanya was surprised on-air with meeting the goal! The event is done but the need continues.

6 pm Totals from Second Harvest Food Bank:

Virtual Food Drive Gifts: $ 5,086.45

Cash Received On Location: $ 2345.50

Cards Processed on Location: $ 40.00

_____________________________________

Total Raised: $ 7,471.95 or 52,303.65 MEALS

Did you know that 1 in 6 of our neighbors may be facing food insecurity, that’s according to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The organization delivers more than 36 million meals each year. They also make sure 4.2 million pounds of fresh produce are distributed each year. Volunteers also donate more than 40,000 hours each year to helping provide food for others in need in our communities.

DONATE

You can still donate even if you couldn't make it to celebrate Rivera's birthday. You can donate money to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Thank you for participating by donating, and helping those in need. Thanks for also wishing Rivera a very special happy 50th birthday!

THANK YOU LOCAL BUSINESSES!

In order to grant her second wish of spreading joy, anyone who came out to the event, whether they donated food or not, was able to spin the WFMY News 2 wheel and walk away with a prize! This helped local businesses too, getting folks into their doors!

Businesses contributing prizes (in alphabetical order):