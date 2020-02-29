It's some good news after a lot of frustrating news about scams.

Federal prosecutors say they arrested a female scammer who was stealing from the elderly.

Investigators say she stole from people in North Carolina, even though she was 300 miles away.

Prosecutors say the scammer stole more than 3 million dollars from elderly people in 20 states and 6 countries and is accused of wiring the money overseas.

The national council on aging says seniors are a common target, so you need to know of the common scams.

Medicare scams are one of the most popular.

Criminals will pose as Medicare representatives in order to get personal information, and then bill Medicare and pocket the money.



One other scam that’s common now is the Grandparent Scam.

A criminal will often call and pretend to be their grandchild, asking for money for overdue rent or even to get out of jail.

