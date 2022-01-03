Women's History Month: FREE Greensboro History Museum event March 19

Live interactive event allows you to hear voices of the past & History Marks podcast focuses on women in media.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

It's called history, but in the month of March, the word is tweaked just a bit to read ‘HERstory’, as in there is a focus on women's history.

Women's History Month really started out as a week back in 1981.

It became a whole month of awareness in 1987. Unlike many national days of whatever, this month is approved by Congress.

There's a government website dedicated to Women's History Month with all kinds of resources, pictures, collections audio, and video.

The Library of Congress, National Archives and Records Administration, National Endowment for the Humanities, National Gallery of Art, National Park Service, Smithsonian Institution, and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum join in commemorating and encouraging the study, observance, and celebration of the vital role of women in American history.

Locally, the Greensboro History Museum has a free event on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 1 pm-4 pm. It's called Voices of Greensboro Women.

“As you walk through the gallery here at the Greensboro History Museum, don't be surprised if someone dressed up as someone you know or may not know, comes up and tells you about their life. The things we enjoy the world from education, religion, in our economy, would not be possible without women in this society,” said Rodney Dawson of the Greensboro History Museum.

Part of museum’s celebration podcast about Women in Media here in the Triad. You can listen to it from their website by going to the Discovery/Learn tab. You'll see the podcast called History Notes.