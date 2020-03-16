GREENSBORO, N.C. — What does working at home look like? For some, it’s the laptop in bed with your PJ’s on. But those who have made the working from home transition say, “don’t do that!”. Have a dedicated workspace that mimics the office with a table and chair.

Lexie Sachs of the Good Housekeeping Institute says, “especially if this lasts a while, you don't want to feel like working from home is working from home the entire time you are home. So, having a workspace helps you get away from your workspace.”



Lexie made the transition to working at home last week and wrote this article. She says it's been helpful to stick to the normal work routine. “Get in the ‘I'm going to work mindset.’ That's everything from getting up in the AM on time, in real clothes, preparing food that you would take to work. It's really important to keep a to-do list and have a schedule of what you need to accomplish for you and your supervisor and whoever needs to know what you're working on.”

Got kids at home? Depending on their age, putting up a sign on a door may or may not work. Lexie says you can start by talking with them about when you’re in your workspace or in a certain room,

you're on a work call and can't be disturbed. It won't work for 8 hours, but it could for 20 minutes.

