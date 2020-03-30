GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the more common calls we've taken ever since the pandemic hit are calls about jobs. Specifically, workers and a number of their family members have called saying that they're places of business aren't taking sufficient measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the workplace.



So we reached out to the departments of Labor and Health and Human Services to get some answers. They basically agreed on one general concept, and that's that all businesses have a legal responsibility to create a safe workplace. But the exact ways that may happen vary depending on the circumstances.

State Legislation:

So let's start with the legal responsibilities. All businesses have to operate within the boundaries of the recent executive orders passed by Governor Roy Cooper. That includes the most recent stay-at-home order. That order restricted any gatherings of more than 10 people with only a few exceptions for things like airports and buses. And it says anyone not working in an essential business or operation that can't be done from home will have to stay home.

There's a long list of essential operations and businesses, but they include many positions in the medical field, media operations, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, critical trades like plumbers or contractors, certain manufacturers, and many more.

To be clear, even if you work for an essential business or operation you still have to maintain social distancing requirements. That means keeping at least 6 feet away from coworkers whenever possible, washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently and having as many people work from home as possible.

Those working in non-essential fields are only allowed to continue minimum basic operations. That's basically anything that can help maintain a business's inventory and any work that can be done from home.

Now the department of health and human services has multiple guidelines about how employers should protect employees from Covid-19. However, those guidelines are suggestions. The strongest legal recourse has to do with these executive orders.

National Legislation:

Congress has passed a number of bills relating to the coronavirus pandemic. But as far as your job is concerned, the important stuff is in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Most of it deals with the fallout from a positive diagnosis in companies that employ between 50-500 people

If you or a family member in your household is diagnosed with covid-19 you must be given 2 weeks of paid sick leave under this bill. If you're caring for someone with coronavirus you can get paid up to $200 a day while on this leave. If you yourself are diagnosed, you can get paid up to $511 a day.

But you don't have to deal with coronavirus personally to benefit under this legislation. If you have to care for a child because their school or daycare is shut down thanks to coronavirus you're entitled to 12 weeks of paid sick leave and you can make a maximum of $200 a day while on that leave.

To report someone or some business in Guilford county violating the order click here.

To report any workplace in Guilford county that you feel is violating the orders click here.

And to see the Governor's full stay-at-home order click here.

