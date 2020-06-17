How to make a home fitness plan

The gyms may not be open but you can still keep healthy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gyms could reopen very soon.

State lawmakers passed a bill last week that would allow gyms and bars to fully reopen. It's been sitting on the Governor's desk ever since. Cooper now has 3 days to sign it or veto it. Otherwise, it'll automatically go into effect.

Until then, your home is your gym. Consumer Reports has some advice for creating the perfect fitness plan.

Experts say you should aim for about 2 and a half hours of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise every week. It can be half that if it's vigorous intensity.

Aim for 2 or 3 sessions that target your entire body.



Make sure you do something you enjoy. Pre-recorded classes can give you flexibility. If what you really want is social engagement, try a live workout where you can see fellow classmates and even get feedback from an instructor.