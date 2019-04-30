GRAHAM, N.C. — It was a day most people are probably glad is in the rear-view mirror. Tax Day is rarely a joy even if you’re getting a refund a check, although it does help if you are getting money back.

Brenda Cagle wasn’t going to wait for April 15 this year, so she made sure to get her taxes done early, “I went to Jackson Hewitt to do my taxes,” said Cagle.

The good news for Cagle is that she was due a refund and was able to get the refund in advance on an American Express Serve card, “It was great,” said Cagle.

After getting the card Cagle went to a local ATM to withdraw some of the money but the card was declined. Cagle tried twice with no luck, so she went to a different ATM and this time the card worked and the money was dispensed, “That was the first time I tried using the card,” said Cagle.

What Cagle didn’t realize for a couple of weeks is that the money Cagle tried to withdraw at the first ATM deducted the amount from her account, “It declined my card but took my money,” said Cagle.

A couple days later Cagle called American Express Serve and filed a formal complaint. The company investigated but told Cagle it determined the money was dispensed so no refund would be granted. Cagle again tried to reach a supervisor but without any luck. Cagle sent copies of the receipt that shows the card was declined but it didn’t matter, “I was at work one day and a lady said call News 2, that’s what I done” said Cagle.

Our volunteers investigated the situation and placed a call to American Express Serve. An account manager promised to investigate the matter and get back to us. A couple days later Cagle called us and said the money was put back on the card, “Apparently they got nervous when (you) called,” said Cagle.

American Express Serve would not give us specifics about the investigation and what it learned but did send us this statement: "We take concerns from our Card Members seriously, and we have protocols in place to work with consumers, merchants and law enforcement to investigate issues. (While) we can’t comment on this particular case due to privacy rules."

The company has not reached out to Cagle after refunding the money, so she still doesn’t really know what happened. She does, however, have the money back on the card, “Call News 2 they’ll get it done,” said Cagle.

