if you're driving, and see flashing lights behind you - you move over. It's the law.

But let's say you're driving and a fire department's hose is in the road as they're fighting a fire. Did you know that if you drive over it, you're breaking the law?

In our state, driving over a fire hose and blocking fire equipment are both against the law. If you damage the hose, it jeopardizes the firefighting operation. If the line bursts, you put firefighters in danger.

In many cases, firefighters or police would block off the road. But what if they're not blocked and you make the mistake of driving over a hose?

If no one gets hurt, you could get fined $250

If someone is hurt because of it, you'll be charged with a misdemeanor.

If someone dies as a result, you're facing a felony.

