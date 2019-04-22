GREENSBORO, N.C. — The average person uses about 80 to 100 gallons of water per day. To say it's a drop in the budget bucket, doesn't do it justice. Every drop saved is your money saved too. Consumer Reports looked at a bunch of different ways to save on water.

You want to take a look at your faucets and showerheads. Consumer Reports recommends adding a water aerator on your faucet and bathroom. They mix air and water to keep the amount of water you're using down. That combined with an energy efficient showerhead can save the average family 500 gallons of water a year.

So how much would this aerator cost you? Nothing if you get it through Duke Energy. They're offering a free kit through their save energy and water program. It includes an energy-efficient showerhead, aerators for your kitchen and bathroom faucets and insulation tape for your water heater pipes.

For more information click here.



