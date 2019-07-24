GREENSBORO, N.C. — Calls from bill collectors are annoying as is - so imagine if they're not even calling the right person?

It happens more often than you might think. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says 44% of complaints against debt collectors are about attempts to collect a debt they don't owe.

Adding to the problem, there's no limit on how many times a day or a week a debt collector can call you. The only rule, you can't be harassed. And that isn't even clearly defined.

First, make sure you dispute the debt within 30 days of getting a written notice. If not, the collector will assume the debt is valid. So put it in writing and send it through certified mail to the person trying to collect it.

Also, ask for verification of the debt. By law, a collector has to send it to you - and stop calling until you get it. They should send you the name of the original creditor or a copy of a court judgment.

If it doesn't prove you owe money, send them a letter telling them to stop contacting you. Outside of a few exceptions, they'll have to stop calling. You can also file a complaint with the bureau if they won't stop. Click here to start one.

