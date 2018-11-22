According to USA Today, the early bird does not get the worm when it comes to Christmas Trees.

People who buy them early tend to spend the most on them.

The average price of a tree is $77. And the average cost of a tree on Black Friday is about that much.

But the price soon spikes for $81 on Cyber Monday.

The executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association says Christmas trees are like airplane tickets. The closer you get to the flight, the less likely the ticket will sell, which will drop prices. So the closer you get to Christmas Day the lower the cost will be.

But you don't have to wait until Christmas Eve. The average cost drops to $64 on December 18.

