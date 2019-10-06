GREENSBORO, N.C. — Love em or hate em -- you're going to have to deal with these things this spring and summer...whether you're in the triad or on vacation--electric scooters are everywhere!

But a glitch in some of them could make them more dangerous for riders and those around them. Consumer Reports was able to spot the problem.

The glitch affects a Nine-bot Kick-scooter model made by segway and used by multiple companies like Bird. Several steps cause the scooter to accelerate to 19 miles an hour. Segway's website confirms this particular model can get to that speed.

Most cities have regulations that say E-scooters can only go up to 10 or 15 miles an hour. Consumer reports testing got this model up to 21 miles an hour! Their testing also found that Bird scooters easily reached high speed levels. However Lime, doesn't use this particular model of scooter.

So If you're driving, know that these scooters can move pretty fast so keep an eye out for them. If you're riding one, use a helmet, and follow the rules the city put in place, especially if you're using them in Greensboro. You can find those underneath this paragraph

