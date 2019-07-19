GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you've ever flown with a baby, you know it's tricky. Odds are, you plan to sit them on your lap. But experts say it's not the best option.

The FAA says it's safest to use a government-approved child safety restraint system. But don't expect the airline to provide one, you've gotta bring it yourself. I found them online for as little at $22.

RELATED: Southwest cancellations will rise due to grounded Boeing jet

Experts say holding a child can be dangerous during turbulence or emergencies. Some children have even been injured or killed.



They do say it's ok to hold children during the flight but try to avoid it when the seatbelt light is on.

The FAA has specific guidelines and more advice for new parents looking to fly. Check it out here.

RELATED: Want a smooth travel experience? This is the best time to be at the airport