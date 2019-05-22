You went to the concert, the fair, the festival and now...

You're in that lawn-turned-parking lot, trying to figure out where you parked.

Here's a trick, open up Google maps and hit the blue dot showing where you are. A menu pops up, hit "set up as parking location". The map takes you step by step back to your car, not just the lot!

Apple maps has a feature that is similar.If your car has Bluetooth.. it pops up.If not, the process is similar to Google maps, hit the blue dot and scroll down until you see "mark my location".

This could also come in handy when you're traveling too. Think about it, you're parking on streets you're not familiar with and sightseeing from there. This can help you navigate back to where you started.