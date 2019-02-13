Look at any menu and you'll see the buzz words: locally sourced, grass-fed, artisanal. They come right off the page and make you instantly think, "this is healthier for me". In some ways, yes. But it doesn't mean they're necessarily low-calorie or healthy.

Consumer Reports says to eat healthy at restaurants, don't get caught up in the temping descriptions. For example: you get the same amount of saturated fat if you trade regular pasta for gluten-free Fettuccine Alfredo!

Instead of thinking it sounds healthier, look for the menu section with designated low fat or low calorie selections.

And beware of the supersized salad, thinking it's less calories. Consumer Reports looked at the Steakhouse Salad, complete with Bleu Cheese dressing at Outback for 910 calories. Trade it in for 160 fewer calories you could get an 8-ounce sirloin, grilled asparagus and the baked sweet potato with honey butter, brown sugar and cinnamon!

What about "healthy" add-ons like avocado or quinoa? Consumer Reports looks at those options and how much drinks add in!