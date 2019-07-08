GREENSBORO, N.C. — At less than 1,000 square feet, tiny houses are a big example of one of the most common schemes on Facebook. Posts have been going around saying they were "giving away" a tiny home. To enter, all you had to do was like their Facebook page, share the post and comment on it.

We see this type of thing every couple of weeks. Some new giveaway will be promised on Facebook. High dollar items like cell phones, gold watches even cars. Stuff to get you reved up.

Sorry, you're not going to win these. The vast majority of those posts are fake.

Why would someone go through all the trouble of setting up a fake Facebook page? It's called Facebook farming.

They use a fake give away to get lots of likes on one page. They they sell the page on the internet's black market. A page with 100,000 likes goes for $1,000 according to some tech experts..

The new owner will strip off the give away, and promote their own products or use it to send you a new scam aimed at getting your personal information.

Disclaimer: there sometimes is a real give away on Facebook. So watch out for these red flags to know for sure. Take the tiny home for example.

The page is pretty new, created in April.

On the about section, there's no official looking e-mail or phone number for a company. There's only a gmail address that anyone could make up.

Finally check out the pic of the house they are giving away. A quick google image search shows: that pic is ripped off from a Pintrest post.

Almost always your gut will tell you if something is real or not! Glenda even posted on a tiny house "giveaway:" "I don't believe these posts are real, but worth a chance!"

Just remember that's a chance your identity could be stolen, or you could be scammed out of your hard earned money.