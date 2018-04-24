Are you ready to shred? Shredding documents with personal info on them is one of the easiest ways to protect your identity. WFMY News 2, Pro-Shred, The City of Winston-Salem and The Greensboro Coliseum are teaming up to help you shred those documents for FREE!

*Tuesday, May 8th: Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem

*Wednesday, May 9th: Greensboro Coliseum

Both events are 4pm until 7pm. There is a THREE box limit.

ALWAYS KEEP: Birth Certificates, Marriage or Divorce papers, Social Security cards, your Tax Returns.

Shred after 7 years: All tax related receipts, checks and w2's.

Shred after 1 year: Pay stubs, bank statements and undisputed medical bills

SHRED RIGHT NOW: Utility bills, credit card offers, past credit card statements, ATM receipts, old checks.

