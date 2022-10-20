When your boss asks you to buy gift cards for work.....

It's a scam, and it uses your boss's real name. Don't ever buy gift cards, it's always a scam.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — ‘Amazon’ or "Bank of your choice", we've all seen the scam texts. Someone pretending to be the company and trying to get us to click a link.



But the new text scam going around is from your boss and the scammer even spells their name correctly! A co-worker here at WFMY News 2 got this text.

HOW THE BOSS TEXT SCAM WORKS

The first text names my co-worker and it’s the “boss” asking if she's available.

The “boss” goes on to say they have a presentation, and they need some Apple gift cards to be bought at a nearby store.

At this point, most employees would probably think this was a little weird, but they may think, maybe there is an employee appreciation thing happening and the boss just needs someone to run an errand.

The text goes on to say you need to buy five to 10 cards and the worker can buy them at Target or Walmart.



My co-worker answered the scammer telling her “boss” to Venmo her the money and that $5,000 should do.



The "boss scammer" threatens them.

While something like that may scare some employees, most would think that it was way out of line and would probably tell another co-worker what was happening.

ALWAYS GO TO THE SOURCE

Taking the time to talk to someone else in-person or on the phone--- especially the person who sent you this text is key.

Confirm with them--- did you really send this message?

GIFT CARD? IT'S ALWAYS A SCAM