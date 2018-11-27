Chances are you have at least one credit card. It’s a convenient way to purchase something when you don’t have the cash on hand. But many cards offer plenty of other perks for each card.

In fact, a recent report from Market strategies international found that 80% of credit card users are unclear about the benefits offered by their primary card. Consumer Reports broke down some of the more popular perks.

Your credit card could actually protect you from buyer’s remorse. Let’s say you buy something, then find it at a much lower price at a different store. Some cards, like a few offered by Citibank, will actually pay you the difference if it finds a lower price elsewhere.

Don’t want to pay for an extended warranty? No problem. Some credit cards offer automatic extended warranties on items. You’ll need to file a claim and provide proof. Coverage usually caps at $10,000 a claim.

And if you have to cancel a or cut a trip short, several card issuers will reimburse you part of the cost of the trip. The benefits are usually capped between $1,500 and $10,000 a trip.

