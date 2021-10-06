Your information is everywhere! How to find old accounts & delete them.

From that personalized calendar you once ordered to the airline app you no longer use, all those accounts have info tied to them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ever get frustrated when you try to close an account online, but you can’t figure out how, so you just forget about it?

"Keeping all that unused personal data lying around the internet could put your digital privacy and security at risk," said Paul Hope, Consumer Reports Tech editor.

Now Consumer Reports reveals some tips and tricks to help you say goodbye to unwanted accounts once and for all. Chances are, you have more old accounts than you think you do. Think about that personalized calendar you ordered years ago, you probably had to make an account with that company. Or maybe you bought something from a Facebook ad, or you downloaded an app for an airline you no longer fly.

Start by checking each account’s settings or account menu. If it’s not there, go to the help menu or even the frequently asked questions to look for instructions.

If that doesn’t help, try the company’s privacy policy. You can search for words like “account” and “delete.” You can also google how to delete an account from the company to see if anyone has posted instructions online.

"If you still haven’t found it, try contacting customer service. It’s often faster to go through text chats instead of a phone call whenever possible," said Hope.

To help you find accounts that you’ve simply forgotten about, CR suggests these tips: Google your email address and old usernames, check for saved log-ins in your web browser or password manager and search your email inbox for old “welcome” messages.