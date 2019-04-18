GREENSBORO, N.C. — Whether we like it or not, we file our taxes every year. And whether you like it or not, criminals can buy your tax forms online. The information can be easy to find.

Small accounting or tax preparing businesses are often easy targets for criminals. Let's not forget the major data breaches at Experian, Yahoo, and numerous other places. Hackers have access to a lot of our information.

You might think criminals will spend a lot of money to get that kind of information. Forget about it. Old tax forms can go for as low as $1.04. Name, date of birth and social security number combinations can go for as little as 19 cents.

So what can you do? Make sure you regularly update your phone and computer security software. Use strong passwords or, even better, pass phrases that change every few months. And freeze your credit unless you're buying a home or car.



Freezing your credit can be easy. Just check out one of the stories we've done on it below.



