Your North Carolina Education Lottery questions answered

Van Denton, Communications Director, joined 2 Wants to Know to discuss how the money is beneficial and what some of the biggest prizes are players can win.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the last 15 years, the North Carolina Education Lottery has raised $8 billion for education programs. The NC Education Lottery started on March 30, 2006.

The lottery raises $2 million each day on average for education.

Since the lottery began:

About 95 cents of every dollar spent on a lottery ticket cycles back into the state’s economy as either a prize, earnings for education, or a sales commission to a retailer.

The most popular games are instant games with a total of 762 different scratch-off tickets so far.

The lottery holds the highest level of responsible gaming certification recognized internationally and was the 4th U.S. lottery and the youngest at that time to meet the requirements for the certification.

Total prizes won add up to an estimated $18 billion, including seven Powerball or Mega Million jackpot wins ranging from $12 million to $344.6 million.

More than 7,100 retail locations across North Carolina, including some of the state’s most well-known retail brands, sell lottery tickets. That’s up from up 5,000 the day the lottery started.

With $3 billion in annual revenues, the lottery has grown into one of the state's most successful sales and marketing organizations.

Van Denton, Communications Director, joined 2 Wants to Know to discuss how the money is beneficial and what some of the biggest prizes are players can win.

What’s new with the NC Education Lottery this summer?

We have an exciting new game starting this weekend. Do you like Corvettes? If so, our new Corvette & Cash scratch-off game will give your five chances to win a brand new Corvette Stingray and, on top of that, get $100,000 in cash.

Four of the Corvette Stingrays and $100,000 prizes can be won instantly on the $5 Corvette® & Cash scratch-off ticket.

The fifth will be the grand prize in a second-chance drawing offered as part of the new game.

This is the first time we’ve offered a Corvette Stingray as a prize on a scratch-off ticket. We look forward to meeting the winners and sending them to pick out a Corvette of their dreams.”

Here’s what you need to know.

The Corvette & Cash tickets are $5.

They can be purchased anywhere lottery tickets are sold.

Winners get to choose a 2021 model, or a current model available and pick their favorite options. The total value of your car? $109,000.

On top of that, you get a $100,000 cash prize.

We hear big changes are coming up in one of your draw games. Give us the scoop on that.

You heard right. We have a great draw game called Lucky For Life. The key part here is ”FOR LIFE.” The top prize is $1,000 a day for life. If you win that, the prize never stops paying. If you win when you are 30, you are stilling get a check when you are 40, when you 50, when you are 80 living in retirement.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like Corvette® & Cash make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. You can see how the money raised helps your community on our website, www.nclottery.com. Just click on the “Impact” section.

Drawings now are held on Mondays and Thursdays. But beginning July 19, we will have Lucky For Life drawings every night.

Tickets are $2 each. And this is one of the games you can buy tickets on our website, nclottery.com, or at any lottery store.

The odds for winning stay the same: 1 in 30 million. That’s long, but it’s still better odds than winning the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot.

Beginning Monday, July 19h. You’ll have a daily chance at a lifetime supply of cash.

Like to share my favorite story about a Lucky for Life winner with you.

A Forsyth County grandfather gave his granddaughter a prize that will last a lifetime. When he won the game’s second prize, $25,000 a Year for Life, he gave the ticket to his 22-year-old granddaughter, Kelly Thomas. She will collect the prize for the rest of her life. He wanted the money to support her career as a teacher.

What does the lottery do to encourage people to only play for fun?

We recently started a new player education program called Play Smart. Play Smart is designed to give those who choose to buy lottery tickets the resources and tools they need to make smart decisions before they play.

Think of Play Smart as a lottery coach, giving tips on how to play the lottery responsibly. On the Play Smart section of a website, we have posted videos that help players play smart. You can learn about setting a budget for playing the lottery, understand how odds work, and we have a spending calculator so you can see how much your lottery play is adding up to. We also run an advertising campaign each year supporting responsible play.

We believe the more players know about how our games work, the more fun they will have playing, and the more fun they have with lottery games, the more responsibly they will play.

Where does the money raised by the lottery go and who decides how it is used?

The Education Lottery now raises more than $725 million a year to support education programs in North Carolina. Each year, in the state budget, state legislators decide the best ways that the money raised by the lottery can support education.

This year, the money raised by the lottery will:

Support the costs of school workers in all school systems and the costs of school transportation in all school systems, including those in the Triad.

Help to build and repair schools in all 100 counties. Last year, Guilford County received $5.2 million in school construction funds from the lottery.

Help to make college more affordable to students attending state universities and community colleges such as the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and N.C. A&T and community colleges such as Guilford Technical Community College. The scholarships and grants are awarded based on financial need. Last year, 1,500 Guilford County college students received N.C. Education Lottery Scholarships.

Support the NC Pre-K program for at-risk four-year-olds, giving them a free year in an academic preschool to prepare for kindergarten. Last year, 977 four-year-olds in Guilford County benefited from this program.

What are the most popular lottery games in North Carolina and what are the biggest prizes you can win?

North Carolinians love their scratch-offs. Almost 70 percent of tickets sales last year came from scratch-offs. The biggest scratch-off prize you can win is $10 million.

The next most popular games are the Carolina Pick 3 and the Carolina Pick 4. Those game have drawings twice a day. The top prize in Pick 3 is $500 and the top prize in Pick 4 is $5,000.

Jackpots in Powerball and Mega Millions offer the biggest prizes. Jackpots in both games start at $20 million. So far, North Carolinians have won seven Powerball or Mega Million jackpot wins ranging from $12 million to $344.6 million.

Can you play the lottery online?

You can play a few games online now. It’s called Online Play and you are allowed to buy tickets for four draw games, Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, and Carolina Cash 5 You just set up an account on nclottery.com and fund your wallet with a debit card or electronic transfer from your bank account. No credit cards can be used to buy lottery tickets. Prizes up to $99,999 can be deposited right back into your online account.

What steps does the lottery take to encourage people to play the lottery responsibly?

The lottery holds the highest certification in the world for responsible gaming and earned that certificate by following best practices for responsible gaming in all we do, from sales to advertising to player education.

We recently started a new player education program called Play Smart. Play Smart is designed to give those who choose to buy lottery tickets the resources and tools they need to make smart decisions before they play.

Think of Play Smart as a lottery coach, giving tips on how to play the lottery responsibly. The more players know about how our games work, the more fun they will have playing, and the more fun they have with lottery games, the more responsibly they will play.

We share with our players that whenever playing the lottery doesn’t feel like fun then that is a sign to take a break.