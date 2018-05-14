GREENSBORO, NC -- Five children are dead due to a house fire over the weekend. Fire investigators are calling it an accidental fire and say the flames started in the kitchen.

There were smoke detectors or alarms in the apartment and batteries in them, but for some reason, the alarm was not sounding. When WFMY posted this story on our website, a firefighter from another state commented, “Please check your smoke detectors. This should never happen.”

It's more than just checking the battery, which you need to do, but smoke detectors can lose sensitivity, so if you're detector is more than 10 years old you need to replace it.

When you pick your new detector, Consumer Reports recommends

A dual sensor detector. You want one that is Photoelectric, which best detects smoky and slow burning fires, and an Ionization alarm which detects fast, flaming fires. These dual sensor detectors are also usually interconnected which means when one alarm goes off, all the alarms in the house go off.

Placement of your smoke detector is key, they should be outside every bedroom, at least one on every floor and by a heat source.

If you're renting, the law requires your landlord to provide working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. And the landlord must replace or repair a broke alarm within 15 days after receiving notification from the tenant.

