GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunscreen needs to be top of mind as we inch toward the summer. But if you've had the same bottle of sunscreen for a while can it expire?

Consumer Reports says Sunscreen is good for 3 years after it was made. But be aware, some products don't have an expiration date. If you're not sure how long you've had it, the answer is probably "too long." Throw it out.

Keep in mind, this 3-year window only applies if it's properly stored. Sunscreen can go bad if you leave it in extreme temperatures, like a hot car for example. Pour some out. If it looks watery, has changed color or has a funny smell, it's time to toss it.

And that's not the only thing that can get ruined in a hot car. Prescriptions are one example. They should be stored between 69 and 77 degrees. Finally, don't keep expensive glasses in the car. Experts say the heat can distort frames, damage the fit, and even warp the lenses.

