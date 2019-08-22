GREENSBORO, N.C. — When do you stop? When is it okay to keep going? Don't guess. A kid's life could be hanging in the balance and at the very least, you could be out $500.

Here's the biggest thing to note:

If you're behind a school bus, even if it's in the next lane, and it stops then you stop.

There are only two times oncoming traffic does not have to stop for a bus:

(1) When there is a divided highway of four lanes with a median and

(2) When there are four lanes with a center turning lane.

RELATED: Rule Of The Road: School Safety Tips For Everyone

DOT

Just in case you needed extra incentive to NOT pass a school bus, it's a minimum fine of $500. And remember, many school buses have cameras on them to catch drivers.

RELATED: QUIZ: How Well Do You Know School Bus Safety Laws?

HOW MUCH A SPEEDING TICKET COSTS

RELATED: 'Here Comes The Bus!' Guilford County Parents Could Track Where And When Their Child's School Bus Will Arrive This Year