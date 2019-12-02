Seriously. You're not the ONLY one with debt. You have A LOT of company.

The Federal Reserve reports that since 2013, there has been a $1 Trillion dollar increase in the amount of debt Americans are carrying.

How does it breakdown?

$1.55 trillion in auto loans.

$1.569 trillion in student loans

$1.044 trillion in credit cards

"None of us want to admit that we are not making good choices with our money. That we are not being taught -- my family has struggled with it, and many families out there are struggling with it, " explains Jamie Kearns. "But you feel so overwhelmed because you feel like such a failure. I didn't open the bills because it was just too much for me."

She was in debt for 18 years and filed for bankruptcy. Then she sought professional help.

"There is hope. We can help you." says credit counselor Carolee Burse."It could take a year, it could take two years. Everyone is different. Their situation is different. Depends on their debt….98 weeks is typical. A couple years. I would say a lot of times their long term goals are to purchase a home. "

After two years with Carolee Burse, Jamie Kearns was able to buy a home with her husband and provide for their children. "It was a journey, because I don't think I am completely over it yet. I don't want to sit here and say.. No, no no, I think it's a journey, I think I have to catch myself. When I see that it's going to start, then I know this is what I have to do."

START GETTING OUT OF DEBT

Make a list of all your debts. Really. They're there. There's no reason to pretend they're not. know how much you owe & the interest rate

Find the smallest debt and pay it off first. It gives you a goal that is a quick win.

Pay more than the minimum. Even if it's just a bit more, do it!

FREE CREDIT COUNSELING

Financial Pathways Of The Piedmont

Address: 7820 North Point Blvd Suite 100, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

Phone: (336) 896-1191