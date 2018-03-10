Have you eaten any fast food this week? Most likely you have. A new study shows one-third of American adults eat fast food on any given day. And that shouldn't be too surprising. It's called "fast food" for a reason. And after a hectic day at work most people probably just want to eat something quick.

You probably know it's not terribly healthy. But you can make some decisions today to eat better, even while eating fast food.

Plan ahead. Your favorite fast food place may have some healthier choices. Establish some healthier standbys that you can have in mind before you get there, so you're less likely to be tempted.

Count the calories. Even for "healthy" foods. Just because something is a salad doesn't mean it's not loaded with calories. For example, Chick-Fil-A offers a variety of salads that run about 500 calories. But that avocado lime ranch dressing? That's an extra 310 calories.

Watch your drinks. Skip the sodas and juices in favor of water or some seltzer.

Avoid the crispy. Those fried foods are tasty but they often pack a lot of fat and calories. Save the crispy stuff for your cheat day.

Try the kids' menu. Seriously. You can save a lot of calories while getting the food you crave. You'll just get them in smaller portions.

