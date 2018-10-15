We're always telling you how important freezing your credit is. But what if something happens and you need a credit check or a new line of credit?

Before some new laws in September, you just needed a pin number to freeze and unfreeze your credit at al three credit bureaus.

Now, if you want online access to manage your credit through Equifax, you'll have to open a new online account. Have your name, social security number, and home address ready. If you want to manage your report by phone or by mail you'll still need a pin number. Experian, and Transunion will also require a pin number. The changes are supposed to make the thaw more secure.

You can set a permanent or temporary credit thaw and you don't have to thaw your report at all the credit bureaus. You can check which bureau a company needs access to and set a temporary window when your credit can be accessed. Once you've taken care of business, you can once again freeze your credit.

