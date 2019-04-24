A Las Vegas business is taking an initiative to stop crime. The owners of Smokes Mart are tired of being the victims of robbery and attempted theft.

They’re installing a new crime-fighting tool that will help police track down criminals.

"The more we get successful, the more people attempt to go after us, rob us,” said Smokes Mart manager Amanda Dowdy.

She said she recalls this past January when a group of young men came into the store with guns. They forced her and her husband to the ground and took all the money and merchandise.

"You don't expect it ever and when that happens it’s just feels like you’re not safe,” said Dowdy.

Then, Easter Sunday, someone tried to break into the store. "It’s always a fear to us each and every day that it's going to happen again,” worried Dowdy.

They’re now planning to install a new device that might deter criminals or catch them. It’s called DNA Security Solutions.

“It's a spray that contains an odorless colorless UV light,” explained Dowdy. “And what it does is you alert the system and it will spray about 15 feet and it will stay on their skin for 3-6 weeks.”

The system can be activated two ways, either by a remote button or an under-the-counter panic button. It has a capacity of marking multiple offenders.

While the thief might think they got away, they’ve been marked with DNA uniquely encoded to that unit.

“I think it’s the most affordable thing for small businesses to attain because we all need to be safe,” said Dowdy. She added it’s a great addition to the many cameras, alarms and door lock buzzers they already have.

“We want people that do these crimes to get caught,” said Dowdy. “If you decide to get us, you'll probably get caught next time.”

Owners said safety is their number one priority and this investment is worth the cost. They also hope police will save time and money thanks to this system.