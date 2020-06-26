2 women injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said the victims, ages 18 and 19, have serious injuries.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said two women are in the hospital after someone started shooting at their car early Friday morning.

Police responded to the report of a shooting on E. 15th Street shortly before 1 a.m.

Two women, ages 18 and 19, told police that a white-in-color vehicle stopped in front of their car, and someone started shooting at them. Police said the women then drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the 19-year-old has serious injuries and is in critical condition. The 18-year-old's injuries are serious but not life-threatening.