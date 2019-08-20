HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say a two-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting last night. Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to the incident.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday at an apartment on Green Drive. Police say a woman told officers she had her son on her lap when suspects began shooting into her home and a bullet grazed her child's forehead. It's the fourth time in less than a month police say shots have been fired into this apartment.

RELATED: Family And Friends Remember 5-Year-Old Boy Killed by Random Bullet, As Police Search For Fourth Suspect In Murder

Officers recovered at least 30 casings as evidence.

Police say Tawan Thompson, 18, Corey Breeden Jr., 17, and a 15-year-old were arrested for the shooting following a car chase. Investigators say the teens ran from the car after it crashed, but police K9s tracked them down. Three guns were also recovered, one of which was stolen from Burke County, N.C.

According to a release, one of them admitted they were driving around the area looking for retaliation for an earlier shooting. Investigators believe gang activity is involved due to two of the three teenagers have a history of gang involvement.

Thompson was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resisting a Public Officer, and Carrying a Concealed Gun. He was confined to the Guilford County (High Point) jail under a $75,000 secure bond.

Breeden Jr. was charged with traffic offenses and confined to the Guilford County (High Point) jail under an $80,000 secure bond.

The 15-year-old was charged on a juvenile petition with possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a public officer, and carrying a concealed gun. He was released to his mother.

Two other people were also in the car during the police chase and crash, but were not involved in the shooting and have not been charged with anything, according to police.

RELATED: NC Man Stole $23K in Jewelry, Then Dropped Wallet Outside Store: Warrant

RELATED: Man Accused of Leading Triad Deputies on 100 mph Chase with Child in the Car

RELATED: 'She's Going to Be in the Hospital for a While.' 2 Paramedics Recovering After Being Assaulted in Walmart Parking Lot: Documents

RELATED: Haw River Man Turns Self in Hours After Slipping Out Back Door During Standoff: Sheriff

RELATED: 'It will never be enough' | Father of children found unresponsive in tub reacts to 25-year sentence