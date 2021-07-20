2-year-old girl in Caswell County dies after drowning in pond near her home

According to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, the office was called out to a pond on Walker Road where the girl was found.

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 2-year-old girl in Caswell County has died after drowning in a pond near her home over the weekend, according to investigators.

Detectives said the little girl was at home last Saturday with a parent and her siblings, when her parent noticed it was “too quiet” and said they thought the children “must be into something.”

The parent went outside and noticed the little girl was missing. Investigators said the girl’s parent called the sheriff’s office and started searching the property and nearby properties.

Deputies said they discovered the little girl in a nearby pond and a neighbor started performing CPR on her until emergency services arrived. The child was taken to Annie Penn Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to deputies.

Investigators said no charges were filed in the case.

