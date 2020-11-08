Staying mentally healthy during a school year with a pandemic: 2 Your Well-Being

In today's 2 Your Well-Being, we look at how parents and students can best navigate through the upcoming school year.

While we live in the middle of a global pandemic, it can be hard for any of us to stay calm and relaxed during these uncertain times.

With school just one week away, parents, students, and teachers are all adjusting to a new way of learning.

WFMY spoke with Dr. Jenna Mendelson, licensed clinical psychologist at LeBauer Health Care in Monday’s 2 Your Well-Being segment.

Mendelson is also a member of Cone Health Medical Group.

In her interview with WFMY, Mendelson recommended parents being actively available and open to hearing their children’s needs and concerns while navigating through remote learning.

Mendelson also gave recommendations such as giving children and students their space while dealing with the new changes that may come throughout the new school year, and not rushing to reassure them.

With remote learning comes a new set of challenges, Mendelson recommends parents speaking one-on-one with their children and asking what about remote learning isn’t working, if for some reason it becomes a difficult task.

She said structure will be key in making the upcoming school year as stress-free as possible.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.