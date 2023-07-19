Apartment fire on Village Ridge Rd in Winston-Salem leaves 20 displaced, fire officials say

Winston-Salem fire officials said it was a cooking-related fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An apartment complex caught fire Wednesday, leaving 20 people displaced, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Winston-Salem fire officials said it happened on the 100 block of Village Ridge Road.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the fire started after someone wasn't paying attention while cooking.

This story is developing.

